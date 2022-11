FILE- In this Nov. 3, 2018 file photo President Donald Trump stands behind gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis at a rally in Pensacola, Fla. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

FILE- In this Nov. 3, 2018 file photo President Donald Trump stands behind gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis at a rally in Pensacola, Fla. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

(AP) — Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have been on a collision course from the start. The simmering rivalry between the Republican Party’s biggest stars enters a new, more volatile phase after the GOP’s underwhelming performance in what was supposed to be a blockbuster election year.

DeSantis, who won a commanding reelection, is increasingly viewed as the party’s future, while Trump, whose preferred candidates lost races from Pennsylvania to Arizona, is widely blamed as a drag on the party.