Former President Trump wants to get back on Facebook. NBC News says Trump’s campaign sent a letter to Meta on Tuesday petitioning the company to unblock his account. His campaign claims the ban “has dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse.”

Meta told NBC News it will announce a decision in the coming weeks. A source also told NBC Trump’s campaign advisers have workshopped ideas for his first tweet since having his Twitter account reinstated. Trump’s social media moves come as he begins to mount his third bid for the White House.