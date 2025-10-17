President Trump says Venezuela’s president doesn’t want to mess around with the U.S. Trump said that before a cabinet meeting Friday, using a four-letter expletive in place of the word “mess” when he spoke.

His comments come as tensions between Trump and Venezuelan President Maduro continue to rise, with another U.S. strike against a suspected drug boat in Caribbean waters Thursday.

Venezuela says six people were killed, and multiple reports say the U.S. is holding survivors of that strike aboard a Navy ship.