Former President Trump says illegal aliens are taking over the U.S. Trump spoke Saturday at a rally in Ohio for Senate candidate J.D. Vance, where he said America “no longer has a border” in reference to the topic of migrants.

Trump also said that President Biden was tapping into the strategic oil reserve only to reduce gas prices ahead of an election. Trump also continued to tease a likely 2024 presidential bid, telling supporters the White House would be “taken back.”