Trump Won’t Object To Release Of Home Search Warrant

CORRECTS DAY OF WEEK TO WEDNESDAY, NOT TUESDAY - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is pictured, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CORRECTS DAY OF WEEK TO WEDNESDAY, NOT TUESDAY - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is pictured, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

(AP) — A federal judge will decide soon whether to grant the Department of Justice’s request to unseal the warrant that authorized the FBI to search former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. Attorney General Merrick Garland has declared there is “substantial public interest in this matter,” and Trump has backed the warrant’s “immediate” release.

Garland’s request came after the Justice Department asked a court to unseal the warrant, citing “substantial public interest in the matter.” Trump has been provided at least some of the records the government is seeking to unseal, but he and his lawyers have declined, so far, to make them public.