Trump Won’t Testify In Senate Impeachment Trial

An attorney for Donald Trump says the former President will not testify in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial. Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin sent a letter to the former President and called on Trump to testify about his “conduct on January 6th.”

The House article of impeachment accuses Trump of inciting the deadly violence on the Capitol on that day. Trump held a large rally near the White House before the attack. Trump lawyer David Schoen called Raskin’s letter a public relations stunt.

Schoen also argued that the trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office. Raskin is the top House impeachment manager.