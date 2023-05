FILE - An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., on Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

New reports say former President Trump’s employees moved boxes with documents at Mar-a-Lago just a day before the Justice Department arrived.

According to the Washington Post, Trump and his aides carried out a “dress rehearsal” to move sensitive papers before his office got the May 2022 subpoena.

Prosecutors have also gathered evidence that shows Trump kept classified documents in his office and showed them to others, according to the Post’s sources.