Trump Works Barron’s Virus Diagnosis Into Speech

(AP) – President Donald Trump has added new material to his campaign rally speech: his teenage son Barron’s recent coronavirus infection. Trump has worked the 14-year-old’s medical condition into his rally speech since the first lady disclosed Wednesday that their son had tested positive. She said he didn’t have any symptoms and has since tested negative.

Mrs. Trump has fiercely guarded the ninth-grader’s privacy, but the president is now using his son’s case to bolster his argument for why schools should fully reopen. At a rally Thursday in North Carolina, Trump said: “My beautiful Barron had it. He recovered so fast.” Trump and the first lady also recovered from the coronavirus.