Trump Wraps Up Event Without Taking Questions

President Donald Trump walks off after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) – President Donald Trump has wrapped up his Rose Garden news conference celebrating progress made on bringing a coronavirus vaccine to market without taking questions from reporters.

The White House has long boasted that Trump has been perhaps the most press accessible commander-in-chief in the nation’s history. But the president has become unusually press shy as he soldiers on with a legal effort to overcome his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump has made less than a handful of public appearances in recent days and has not answered White House reporters’ questions since before Election Day.