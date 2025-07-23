President Trump’s attempt to have grand jury transcripts related to a probe into Jeffrey Epstein in Florida released is being denied. A judge rejected the Department of Justice’s request Wednesday. The transcripts are connected with federal investigations in 2005 and 2007.

Trump has faced pressure from both sides of the aisle to release more files on the convicted sex offender. That followed a memo from the FBI and DOJ that said there is no so-called Epstein client list. The DOJ also has requested for transcripts related to another indictment to be unsealed.