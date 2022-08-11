Trump’s Bond With GOP Deepens After Primary Wins, FBI Search

FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., waves while former President Donald Trump points to her while they look over the 16th tee during the second round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., July 30, 2022. Republicans ranging from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to Marjorie Taylor Greene defended Trump against an unprecedented FBI search. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(AP) — In battleground Wisconsin, Donald Trump’s pick for governor defeated the favorite of the Republican establishment.

In Connecticut, a state where compassionate conservatism was born, a Senate candidate who promoted Trump’s election lies prevailed over the state GOP’s preference. And in Washington, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joined congresswoman and conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene in defending Trump against an unprecedented FBI search. That was only this week.

As the 2022 midterm season enters its final phase, the Republicans on the November ballot are tied to the divisive former president as never before — whether they like it or not.