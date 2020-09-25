NATIONAL

Trump’s Coronavirus Remarks Weigh On Minds Of Senior Voters

By 32 views
0
President Donald Trump speaks during a Latinos for Trump event at Trump National Doral Miami resort, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s remarks at a campaign event in Ohio this week reverberated all the way to a sparkling waterfront in Florida, where senior citizens parsed his assessment of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said that COVID-19 was seriously affecting “virtually nobody” under the age of 18 and sought to frame the pandemic as largely impacting older Americans as he argued for school districts to resume in-person learning.

Florida, where 34 percent of the population is over the age of 55, is a potential swing state for Trump’s re-election campaign. Democratic challenger Joe Biden has made some inroads among older voters there, according to recent polls, but the coronavirus could affect the race in profound ways.

Florida Governor Reopening State’s Economy Despite Spread

Previous article

Voters Struggling With Witness Rules In Early Voting

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL