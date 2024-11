Oil and gas companies are eagerly awaiting the start of the Trump Administration. But they warn that, when it comes to drilling, there can be too much of a good thing.

Jay Young, who runs the Texas-based King Operating Corporation, says a glut of oil on the market would cost jobs. He says it’s crucial that we balance supply and demand. Part of that, he says, is ending the Biden Administration’s ban on new exports of liquefied natural gas.