Trump’s Heir? Some Supporters Eye DeSantis As Alternative

(AP) — At former President Donald Trump’s rally in Texas over the weekend, there were signs of change. Next to the Trump hats, shirts and flags sat a collection of Ron “DeSantis 2024” bumper stickers. A cardboard cutout of the Florida governor stood near one of Trump.

The vast majority of those interviewed at Trump’s rally in Conroe, Texas, enthusiastically cheered the prospect of another Trump run. But there were some who conceded that, perhaps, there might be a better option. And even in the most Trumpy of Trump crowds, others said they would happily embrace a successor if Trump offered his blessing — and repeatedly named DeSantis as their top second choice.