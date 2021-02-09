Trump’s Historic 2nd Trial Opens, First Of Former President

In this image from video, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the president pro tempore of the Senate, who is presiding over the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, opens the trial day in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

(AP) — Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial has opened in the Senate. Trump is charged by the House with inciting the violent mob attack on the U.S. Capitol to overturn the election.

The Senate chaplain opened the proceedings by asking God to “take control of this impeachment trial.”

Prosecutors argue Trump committed a “grievous constitutional crime,” but his defense team insists his fiery words at a rally before the Jan. 6 riot were just figures of speech. His lawyers also say that trying a former president is unconstitutional. The debate over that constitutional question is expected to highlight the opening day.