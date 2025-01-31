Trump’s Immigration Policies Praised

The latest numbers show that illegal immigration has plummeted. Since President Trump took office, an average of 126 people are being caught each day on the southern border. Texas Border Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland says he’s never seen levels this low.

The President shared a graph on social media. It shows that, at the end of the Biden Administration, there was a daily apprehension rate of more than two-thousand people. Then there is then a steep decline when his new border measures were put in place.