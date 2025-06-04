Trump’s New Steel Tariffs Are Now In Effect

President Trump’s high tariffs on imported steel and aluminum are now in effect. The 25-percent tariffs doubled up to 50 percent just after midnight Eastern time.

The White House says the increase is in response to “trade practices that undermine national security.”

Trump announced the new tariffs last week during a rally at a Pittsburgh steel mill, saying they “will even further secure the steel industry in the United States.” He also used the rally to announce a proposed partnership between U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel of Japan.