Trump’s Social Media App Launches Year After Twitter Ban

(AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s new social media app has launched. He’s seeking a new digital stage free of Big Tech limits on speech, a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. The Truth Social app was offered for download from the Apple App Store Monday to a limited number of subscribers who had preordered. Others were put on a waiting list for access over the next 10 days. The site encountered glitches after launch, with reports that subscribers were shut out for hours. The site isn’t expected to be fully open to anyone who wants to download it until next month.