Trump’s Tax Returns Released After Long Fight With Congress

Signatures of former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump appear on their individual tax returns for 2016, released by the Democratic controlled House Ways and Means Committee, are photographed Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The returns, which include redactions of some personal sensitive information such as Social Security and bank account numbers, span nearly 6,000 pages, including more than 2,700 pages of individual returns, and more than 3,000 pages in returns for Trump's business entities. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

Democrats in Congress have released six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. It’s the culmination of a yearslong effort to learn about the finances of a onetime business mogul who broke decades of political norms when he refused to voluntarily release the information as he sought the White House. The returns are from 2015 to 2020. Trump is criticizing the release, saying “Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!” He contends the returns show “how proudly successful I have been.” The tax information could take on added significance now that Trump has launched a campaign for the White House in 2024.