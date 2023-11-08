Trusted Traveler Caught With Drugs At Hidalgo Port Of Entry

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Arraignment is set for Thursday for a member of the Trusted Traveler Program caught with cocaine at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

CBP officers say 20-year-old Jillian Alondra Ruiz was driving into the U.S. – in the SENTRI lane – last Saturday when a canine alerted officers to the vehicle. Ruiz was moved to the secondary inspection area where officers found three bundles of cocaine in the vehicle, one in her purse, and two strapped to her body – more than $90,000 worth.

Ruiz was arrested and jailed without bond pending her detention hearing Thursday. Hidalgo Port of Entry Director Carlos Rodriguez says although members of the Trusted Traveler Program have been vetted and deemed low-risk, they are still subject to inspection.