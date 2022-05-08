NATIONAL

TSA Agents Find 23 Weapons In Man’s Carry-On

jsalinasBy 20 views
0

The Transportation Security Administration is reporting that they found nearly two dozen weapons in a passenger’s carry-on bag at a Virginia airport.

An unidentified man was issued a citation after agents found 23 weapons in his carry-on luggage a security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington Wednesday.

Among the weapons were a dagger, a pair of brass knuckles, 11 knives, and a switchblade. It was unclear why the man was transporting so many weapons or what kind of penalty he will face. The TSA can impose penalties of nearly 14-thousand dollars per violation per person.

Film Capital Remembers Late Country Singer

Previous article

Texas Voters Approve Measures Aiming To Lower Property Taxes

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL