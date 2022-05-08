TSA Agents Find 23 Weapons In Man’s Carry-On

The Transportation Security Administration is reporting that they found nearly two dozen weapons in a passenger’s carry-on bag at a Virginia airport.

An unidentified man was issued a citation after agents found 23 weapons in his carry-on luggage a security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington Wednesday.

Among the weapons were a dagger, a pair of brass knuckles, 11 knives, and a switchblade. It was unclear why the man was transporting so many weapons or what kind of penalty he will face. The TSA can impose penalties of nearly 14-thousand dollars per violation per person.