TSA Expects Increase In Travel On Busy Holiday Travel Days

The Transportation Security Administration expects airports to be very busy the next couple weeks for the holidays.

The TSA is predicting a six percent increase in travel at airports nationwide compared to last year on the three busiest travel days of the holiday season. The TSA predicts that will be Thursday, Friday and New Year’s Day.

TSA officials are urging fliers not to bring wrapped gifts because officers may need to unwrap them at the checkpoints. The agency also says homemade preserves are under the category of liquids and need to go into checked baggage.