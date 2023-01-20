TSA Finds Record Numbers Of Guns In Luggage At San Antonio Airport In 2022

The Transportation Security Administration is reporting a record number of guns in carry-on bags at San Antonio International Airport last year. TSA agents intercepted 108 guns from passengers at the airport in 2022, up from 65 in 2021.

A TSA spokesperson says Texas is such a carry-friendly state, people forget to leave their guns at home when they go to the airport. Guns are allowed in checked luggage, as long as they’re unloaded, placed in a locked container with hard sides, and declared with the airline.