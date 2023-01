Police are investigating after security screeners reportedly found an antitank weapon at San Antonio International Airport on Monday.

Transportation Security Administration officers found what appears to be an 84mm Carl Gustaf M4 antitank recoilless rifle in somebody’s checked luggage. The weapon was undeclared.

Passengers are required to declare firearms, ammo, and any gun parts in their luggage during the check-in process. No word yet as to who owns the weapon or what consequences he may face.