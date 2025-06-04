TEXAS

TSU AD Accused Of Sexual Assault

The Athletic Director at Texas Southern University in Houston is on administrative leave amid allegations of sexual assault. Kevin Granger is accused of sexually assaulting a staff member according to a recently filed lawsuit.

The suit alleges the assault happened April 30th in Granger’s office. Granger allegedly invited the woman into his office and then inappropriately patted her down, searching for a recording device. He’s accused of propositioning the woman, groping her, and offering to, quote, “help her career” if she complied.

TSU has issued a statement saying they’ve initiated an independent investigation. According to the lawsuit, reports have been filed with police, but no charges have been filed.

