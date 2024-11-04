Tuesday Is Election Day In Texas

Election officials say almost nine million Texans have voted either in person or by mail before tomorrow’s election day. There are more than 18-point-six million registered voters in the Lone Star state based on data from the Secretary of State’s office. This means about 48 percent of all registered voters have cast a ballot. Those going to vote in person tomorrow will find no federal election monitors from the U.S. Justice Department at Texas polling places.

Federal officials had they were sending monitors to send monitors to eight counties on Election Day to ensure voting rights laws were honored. Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson informed the department last Friday that state’s election code doesn’t authorize this.