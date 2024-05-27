Tuesday Is Primary Runoff Election Day In The Valley

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday for you to cast your ballot in the local runoff elections stemming from the March primaries. There were seven races that weren’t decided.

In Cameron County, there’s a runoff to decide the Democratic nominee for state House District 37. Voters will also finally decide who’ll be the Cameron County sheriff and Cameron County tax-assessor collector.

In Hidalgo County, there’s a runoff for the judgeship of the 332nd District Court. Two Justice of the Peace races are also on the ballot – for Precinct 4 Place 1 based in Edinburg, and for Precinct 3 Place 1 based in Mission. And voters in Starr County will choose the Republican nominee for Congressional District 28.