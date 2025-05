A key conservative bill in the state legislature is in danger of dying on the vine. Republicans want to end in-state tuition for illegal immigrants.

There are currently nearly 60-thousand illegal immigrants enrolled in Texas colleges and universities. They are so-called Dreamers, who were brought across the border as children, and given legal protection by the Obama administration. If they’re forced to pay out-of-state rates, it’s estimated to bring in over 150-million dollars.