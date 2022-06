Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building on the St. Francis Hospital campus Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

An Oklahoma Police Chief says a suspected shooter at a Tulsa hospital underwent back surgery last month before allegedly killing four people.

Wendell Franklin said the suspect had recently bought a gun from a local pawn shop. Franklin added officers arrived in the building and believe the suspect killed himself when police announced themselves. He said the hospital building was complex and it took time for officers to find the victims scattered throughout.