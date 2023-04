FILE - This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows colorful Tupperware products in Bellflower, Calif. Tupperware Brands, which experienced a resurgence during the pandemic, is now pursuing investors to keep it afloat and is in danger of being delisted by the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Garrett Cheen, File)

FILE - This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows colorful Tupperware products in Bellflower, Calif. Tupperware Brands, which experienced a resurgence during the pandemic, is now pursuing investors to keep it afloat and is in danger of being delisted by the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Garrett Cheen, File)

Famous food storage company Tupperware says it’s struggling and has hired advisers to help turn things around. The company announced last week it’s experiencing financial problems, and there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue.

Earl Tupper started the company in 1946 in Massachusetts, and five years later, he moved it to Kissimmee, Florida. The company, though, says net sales were down almost 20 percent last year.