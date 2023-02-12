Turkey Detains Building Contractors As Quake Deaths Pass 33K

(AP) — Turkish justice officials are targeting more than 130 people allegedly involved in shoddy and illegal construction methods after a pair of earthquakes collapsed thousands of buildings in southeast Turkey and northern Syria six days ago. Rescuers extricated more survivors from the rubble on Sunday, including a pregnant woman and two small children, but the death toll from the quakes also surpassed 33,000. Turkey’s justice minister said Sunday that 134 people were being investigated for their alleged responsibility in the construction of buildings that failed to withstand the quakes. He said three were arrested pending trial, seven people were detained and seven other were barred from leaving the country.