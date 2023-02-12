Turkey Detains Building Contractors As Quake Deaths Pass 33K

FILE - Emergency teams search for people in the rubble of a destroyed building in Adana, southern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. For Syrians and Ukrainians fleeing the violence back home, the earthquake that struck in Turkey and Syria is but the latest tragedy. The U.N. says Turkey hosts about 3.6 million Syrians who fled their country’s 12-year civil war, along with close to 320,000 people escaping hardships from other countries. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

(AP) — Turkish justice officials are targeting more than 130 people allegedly involved in shoddy and illegal construction methods after a pair of earthquakes collapsed thousands of buildings in southeast Turkey and northern Syria six days ago. Rescuers extricated more survivors from the rubble on Sunday, including a pregnant woman and two small children, but the death toll from the quakes also surpassed 33,000. Turkey’s justice minister said Sunday that 134 people were being investigated for their alleged responsibility in the construction of buildings that failed to withstand the quakes. He said three were arrested pending trial, seven people were detained and seven other were barred from leaving the country.