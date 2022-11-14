Turkey Detains Syrian Suspect In Deadly Istanbul Bombing

A man places flowers and photographs in the memorial spot of Sunday's explosion on Istanbul's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Turkish police said Monday they have detained a Syrian woman with suspected links to Kurdish militants and that she confessed to planting a bomb that exploded on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul, killing six people and wounding several dozen others. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

(AP) — Turkish police have carried out a pre-dawn raid in Istanbul and detained a Syrian woman suspected of links to Kurdish militants who allegedly carried out a bomb attack on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul.

Six people were killed and dozens wounded in Sunday’s explosion on Istiklal Avenue, a popular thoroughfare. Police said the woman had confessed to planting the bomb and that she had been trained by Kurdish militant groups.

The Kurdish group, however, denied any links to the attack, saying it does not target civilians. Turkey’s interior minister renewed his criticism of the United States for its support of Syrian Kurdish groups. Funerals were held Monday for all six victims.