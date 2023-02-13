WORLD

Turkey Earthquake Survivors Seek Hot Meals As Rescues Wane

A man sleeps in front of a destroyed building in Kahramanmaras, southeastern Turkey, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Thousands left homeless by a massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria a week ago packed into crowded tents or lined up in the streets for hot meals Monday, while the desperate search for anyone still alive likely entered its last hours. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

(AP) — Thousands left homeless by a massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria packed into crowded tents or lined up in the streets for hot meals. In the streets, the desperate search for survivors entered its last hours.

Thousands of rescue teams, including coal miners and experts aided by sniffer dogs and thermal cameras, were searching pulverized apartment blocks for signs of life. In southern Hatay province, rescuers cheered and clapped as a 13-year-old boy was pulled from the rubble.

Experts say the window for such rescues has nearly closed, given that a week has passed since the quake and temperatures have fallen to minus 6 degrees Celsius (21 degrees Fahrenheit).

