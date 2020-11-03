Turkish Rescuers Pull Girl From Rubble 4 Days After Quake

In this photo provided by the Turkish Gendarmerie, Ayda Gezgin is tended to by a member of rescue services in the rubble of her collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Rescuers in the Turkish coastal city pulled Gezgin out alive from the rubble, some four days (91 hours) after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece. The girl was taken into an ambulance, wrapped in a thermal blanket, amid the sounds of cheers and applause from rescue workers. (Turkish Gendarmerie via AP)

(AP) – Rescuers in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir have pulled a young girl out alive from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece.

The girl – identified by officials as 3-year-old Ayda Gezgin – was seen being taken into an ambulance on Tuesday, wrapped in a thermal blanket, amid the sounds of cheers and applause from rescue workers.

The death toll in the earthquake reached 111, after rescuers retrieved more bodies elsewhere. The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake’s magnitude at 7.0, though other agencies recorded it as less severe.