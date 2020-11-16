TEXAS

Turner: Avoid Thanksgiving, Christmas Celebrations

By 124 views
0

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner wants people to avoid Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations. The mayor told reporters Monday it was important to only include household members in celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic. He believes it could save lives by avoiding non-household gatherings, while also encouraging people to skip holiday travel.

Those who do end up involved in a larger gathering are asked to quarantine for the next 14 days. Turner also wants people to wear masks when they’re around others.

Johnson & Johnson Starts Two-Dose Vaccine Trial

Previous article

You may also like

More in TEXAS