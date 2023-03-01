Turner: HISD Takeover Could Happen This Week

Mayor Sylvester Turner says the state takeover of Houston ISD could happen this week. Turner made the announcement during a city council meeting Wednesday morning, calling the potential takeover an “overreach” by the state that would “obliterate” local control.

The Texas Education Agency has sought to take command of the state’s largest school district since 2019 in response to allegations of mismanagement and low performance at Wheatley High School.

The Texas Supreme Court ruled T-E-A could move forward with the takeover last month, lifting an injunction issued by a Travis County judge in 2020.