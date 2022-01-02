Tutu Remains Interred Amid Call To Rename Cape Town Airport

In this photo provided by Oryx Media, Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba lays the ashes of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu to rest at the high altar of St. George's Cathedral, in Cape Town, South Africa. Sunday. Jan 2, 2022. Tutu died on Dec. 26, at age 90. At back are members of the Tutu family and Dean Michael Weeder of the Cathedral. (Benny Gool/Oryx Media via AP)

(AP) — The remains of South African archbishop and Nobel Peace Prize winner Desmond Tutu have been interred during a private family service at Cape Town’s Anglican cathedral.

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba laid a small box containing Tutu’s remains to rest in the floor in front of the high altar at St George’s Cathedral, where Tutu was archbishop emeritus. His widow, children and other relatives attended the 30-minute service. Makgoba suggested that to honor the late Nobel laureate, Cape Town’s airport should be renamed Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu International Airport.

The morning service was underway as a fire swept through South Africa’s nearby Parliament building. A pall of smoke later hung over the cathedral and the surrounding area.