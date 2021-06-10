TWC: Fear Of Virus Will No Longer Be Valid Excuse For Turning Down Job Offer

Unemployed Texans who turn down job offers because they’re afraid of the pandemic will no longer receive unemployment benefits as of June 26th.

The Texas Workforce Commission made the announcement this week. Since last year, some jobless people could still qualify for benefits even if they declined a job if the workplace didn’t have proper pandemic precautions in place.

A TWC spokesperson says that the rules changed when Gov. Greg Abbott last month announced the removal of pandemic-related federal unemployment aid.