Twitch Streamer Released From Custody After Union Square Chaos

File photo: In this image taken from video provided by WABC-TV, a crowd moves through Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's video game console giveaway that got out of hand. (WABC-TV via AP)

Social media influencer Kai Cenat is out of jail after a giveaway gone wrong in New York that caused pandemonium on Friday. The Twitch streamer told his fans he was hosting a “huge” giveaway of video-game items, including consoles, gaming chairs, and gift cards.

Thousands showed up and a riot broke out soon after. Over 60 people were arrested including Cenat, who faces at least two counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying more suspects involved in the chaos.