Twitch Streamer Released From Custody After Union Square Chaos

Social media influencer Kai Cenat is out of jail after a giveaway gone wrong in New York that caused pandemonium on Friday. The Twitch streamer told his fans he was hosting a “huge” giveaway of video-game items, including consoles, gaming chairs, and gift cards.
Thousands showed up and a riot broke out soon after. Over 60 people were arrested including Cenat, who faces at least two counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly.
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying more suspects involved in the chaos.