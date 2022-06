FILE - In this April 26, 2017, photo is a Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter will pay a $150 million penalty and put in new safeguards to settle federal regulators’ allegations that the social platform failed to protect the privacy of users’ data over a six-year span. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission announced the settlement Wednesday, may 25, 2022, with Twitter. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

FILE - In this April 26, 2017, photo is a Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter will pay a $150 million penalty and put in new safeguards to settle federal regulators’ allegations that the social platform failed to protect the privacy of users’ data over a six-year span. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission announced the settlement Wednesday, may 25, 2022, with Twitter. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Elon Musk’s 44-billion-dollar Twitter buyout offer now has the company’s blessing. The unanimous recommendation by Twitter’s board of directors was noted in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Musk has said there are three barriers to the deal going through.

Foremost among them is the number of fake accounts on the platform. He also needs to secure about three-and-a-half billion dollars in bank financing. The Board’s approval still needs to be voted upon by shareholders.