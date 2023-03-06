Twitter Experiences Outages

Twitter confirmed a widespread disruption in some features following an “internal change” made by the platform today. Users reported issues including broken links, loading images, and access to third-party apps that connect to Twitter accounts.

Digital watchdog organization NetBlocks reported the outage began just before 11:45 a.m. Eastern time. Twitter Support and CEO Elon Musk later followed up with their own updates on the issue — with Musk saying the platform was “so brittle.” This comes just a month after Twitter users were temporarily unable to post to the platform at all.