NATIONAL

Twitter Experiences Outages

jsalinasBy 13 views
0
FILE -(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Twitter confirmed a widespread disruption in some features following an “internal change” made by the platform today. Users reported issues including broken links, loading images, and access to third-party apps that connect to Twitter accounts.

Digital watchdog organization NetBlocks reported the outage began just before 11:45 a.m. Eastern time. Twitter Support and CEO Elon Musk later followed up with their own updates on the issue — with Musk saying the platform was “so brittle.” This comes just a month after Twitter users were temporarily unable to post to the platform at all.

First Lady Denounces Idea Of Competency Tests For Elderly Politicians

Previous article

FBI Offers Reward For Return Of 4 Americans Abducted In Matamoros

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL