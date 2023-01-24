Twitter Faces Lawsuits Over Unpaid Rent For US HQ, UK Office

FILE - A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices in San Francisco, on Dec. 19, 2022. The company is auctioning off memorabilia, fancy office furniture and professional kitchen equipment from its San Francisco offices, where large spaces now sit empty and free meals are a relic of the past. Even when all added up, the money raised from the auction, which closes Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, is unlikely to make a dent in Twitter's financial obligations. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

(AP) — More landlords are taking Twitter to court over unpaid rent at the social media company’s headquarters in San Francisco and its British offices. It’s the latest legal headache for billionaire owner Elon Musk, who has been trying to slash expenses and faces a separate lawsuit over Tesla. California court documents show that Twitter is facing a lawsuit over allegations it failed to pay rent for its head office. The owner of its premises in central London, meanwhile, said it’s taking the company to court over rental debt. Twitter has already been taken to court this month for falling behind on rent at another San Francisco office. Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.