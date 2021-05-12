Twitter Federal Lawsuit Against Texas AG Dismissed

A federal lawsuit filed by Twitter against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is being dismissed. A California judge ruled Tuesday the social media giant’s suit was premature because Paxton had not asked a court to enforce his Civil Investigative Demand over Twitter’s content moderation policies.

Paxton has accused Twitter of violating the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act and is requesting documents to see if they’re actually censoring people online. The judge also noted Paxton has no authority to impose any sanction for not complying with the investigation.