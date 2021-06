Twitter is rolling out some exclusive features for those willing to shell out some cash. The social media giant is launching Twitter Blue in Canada and Australia for a monthly subscription fee. With Twitter Blue, users can undo a tweet in the first 30 seconds after posting it.

They also get a bookmark folder to organize tweets, a reader mode to read long threads, and other features. It’s designed more for power users. There’s no word yet on when it will be available in the U.S.