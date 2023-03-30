NATIONAL

Twitter Removes Tweets About ‘Trans Day of Vengeance’

Fred CruzBy 5 views
0
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. Twitter says it has removed thousands of tweets showing a poster promoting a “trans day of vengeance” protest in support of transgender rights in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

(AP) — Twitter says it has removed tweets showing a poster promoting a ‘Trans Day of Vengeance’ protest in support of transgender rights in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Ella Irwin, Twitter’s head of Trust and Safety, said in a tweet Wednesday that the company automatically removed more than 5,000 tweets and retweets of a poster promoting the event. In removing the tweets, Twitter said it used automated processes to do it quickly at a large scale, without considering what context the tweets were shard in. Because of this, both tweets that were critical of and those that supported the protests were removed.

 

Fred Cruz

Russia Arrests Wall Street Journal Reporter On Spying Charge

Previous article

Mexico Investigates 8 Over Deadly Fire At Migrant Facility

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL