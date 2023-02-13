Twitter’s Plan To Charge For Crucial Tool Prompts Outcry

In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, thousands of volunteer software developers have been using a crucial Twitter tool to comb the platform for calls for help — including people posting their location inside collapsed buildings — and connect people with rescue organizations to help them.

On Monday, though, they could lose access to this tool unless they pay Twitter a monthly fee of at least $100 — prohibitive for many volunteers and nonprofits on shoestring budgets.

Monday is the extended deadline Twitter set for shutting off free access to its API, or Application Developer Interface.