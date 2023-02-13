WORLD

Twitter’s Plan To Charge For Crucial Tool Prompts Outcry

jsalinasBy 3 views
0
FILE - Members of a search and rescue team work on a collapsed structure after the earthquake in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Starting Monday, a crucial Twitter tool known as Application Developer Interface, used by software developers to comb the platform for calls for help from earthquake victims, may be accessible only by paying a $100 monthly fee. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, thousands of volunteer software developers have been using a crucial Twitter tool to comb the platform for calls for help — including people posting their location inside collapsed buildings — and connect people with rescue organizations to help them.

On Monday, though, they could lose access to this tool unless they pay Twitter a monthly fee of at least $100 — prohibitive for many volunteers and nonprofits on shoestring budgets.

Monday is the extended deadline Twitter set for shutting off free access to its API, or Application Developer Interface.

Turkey Earthquake Survivors Seek Hot Meals As Rescues Wane

Previous article

Authorities Name 15-Year-Old Sought In Weslaco -Area Man’s Shooting Death

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD