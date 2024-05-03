Two Are Arrested After Rash Of Opioid-Related Deaths

Austin police say two men are in custody in connection to nine deaths and a rash of opioid overdoses in the city and Travis County this week.

Police say 55-year-old Johnny Lee Wright and another unidentified suspect were arrested on Thursday. He is facing unspecified charges related to the deaths and 79 overdose cases.

Police say all nine people died between Monday and Wednesday with initial test results showing traces of fentanyl found in some of the victims. Austin police say the investigation is ongoing.