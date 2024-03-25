TEXAS

Two Are Injured By Hatchet-Wielding Suspect

An argument on San Antonio’s north side ended in an alleged attack with a hatchet Sunday. Police say a fight had occurred earlier between two homeless people and a man near Northwest Loop 410 and San Pedro Avenue.

The man allegedly returned later in the afternoon with a hatchet and attacked the two people, including a woman who police say appeared to be pregnant. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was also transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition is not known. The incident is under investigation.

