Two Arrested After Abduction Attempt In Edinburg

Two men are facing charges after allegedly trying to abduct a woman in Edinburg. Police say the men went to an apartment in the 14-hundred block of Prosperity Street early yesterday searching for the woman and flashed weapons at the people inside.

The woman fled the apartment and the two men reportedly tried to leave but were spotted by police in their vehicle. They ran from the area but were caught in the 800 block of West Cooper Street.

Gabriel Munoz and John Hernandez Homer were charged with aggravated assault following their arrest.

