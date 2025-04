Two women are facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Edinburg and then taking it across the border. A black Jeep Gladiator was reported stolen from the 24-hundred block of Moonlight Lane on Sunday morning.

The vehicle entered Mexico through the Progreso Port of Entry and was stopped early yesterday while trying to re-enter the U.S. Twenty-two-year-old Yadhira Rodriguez and 18-year-old Ruby Zapata were arrested and charged with vehicle theft.